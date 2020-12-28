Indian bowlers also continued to perform well in Melbourne and have created tremendous pressure, dropping 6 wickets for 133 runs in Australia’s second innings. By the end of the third day’s play, Pat Cummins (15 *) and Cameron Green (17 *) were on the field, while the Kangaroo team had a two-run lead. In the second innings for India, Ravindra Jadeja has two wickets each, Jaspreet Bumrah, Ashwin, Siraj and Umesh Yadav. With this, Team India has prepared to settle the account of the crushing defeat in Adelaide.

Earlier, the Indian team had bowled Australia’s first innings for 195 runs. After this, captain Ajinkya Rahane (112) scored 326 runs on the help of a strong fifty and Ravindra Jadeja (57). Now that Australia’s 6 wickets have fallen, Team India has a chance to win easily by including it on the shortest run on the fourth day. Let us know that after the 8-wicket defeat in Adelaide, the Australian team is ahead 1-0.

Read – That’s why Sachin Tendulkar, angry with DRS, said – ICC should review ‘Umpires Call’

Umesh Yadav provided break through

When Australia’s innings started, Umesh caught Joe Burns (four) in his second over at the hands of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Burns did not believe that the ball had taken the edge of his bat and resorted to DRS. The replays showed that the ball went to his bat kissing and thus Australia lost a review. Rahane did not take long to deliver the ball to off-spinner Ashwin, and again showing his charisma, caught Marnus Labushane (28) in the net of his carrom ball.

Read – How are you mission Australia? Guru Amre gave Rahane the film Gyan with the target

Injured injuries

However, Umesh’s injury during this time has increased India’s concern, which is already troubled by the injuries of Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. Umesh stumbled while making his fourth over and had to leave the field limping due to pain. Captain Rahane then started rotating Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja with Bumrah and Siraj. Jadeja also gave India success by charismatic bowling.

Read – Confirmed victory over Australia? Rahane’s charismatic coincidence is predicting this

Bumrah and Jadeja did wonders

When the game started after the second season, Bumrah took the front and gave a clean bold to Steve Smith (8). The ball was such that Smith did not realize his boldness. This wicket was dropped on the team score of 71 runs. Jadeja then LBW the opener Wade (40), while Travis Head (17) was caught by Mohammad Siraj at the hands of Mayank Agarwal. Jadeja, taking the edge of captain Tim Paine’s bat, fell into Pant’s glove and had to return to the pavilion for just 1 run.

Read- AUS vs IND: India got big blow, fast bowler injured, left the field limping

The thrill of India’s innings

Earlier, Rahane’s engaging century innings came to a disappointing end. India started from 277 runs for five wickets in the morning and added only 49 runs in the first session on the third day and lost the remaining five wickets in the meantime. Rahane’s brilliant innings ended with a run out. He was run out for the first time in Test matches. He played 223 balls and hit 12 fours. Rahane shared a 121-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Jadeja. After this, the Indian team was reduced to 326 runs.