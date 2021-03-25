Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Student volunteers from the American University of Sharjah taught a group of orphans and underprivileged adults the basics of physics, programming, and microcontroller applications in nine online classes, which comes within the university’s community participation program.

The project was implemented by members of the Student Club «Special Group for Humanitarian Technology», which was established at the university in 2018, in cooperation with the Office of Community Services and Communication at the university and the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation. The volunteers taught learners between the ages of 15 and 22 how to work with microcontrollers, which are a small computer on a single-circuit chip used in automatically controlled devices, such as automobile engine control systems, implantable medical devices, and controllers. Remote, office machines, electrical tools, toys and more.

“We wanted to make an impact in society, and this project helped us achieve that,” said volunteer student Nadine Tariq and the club president. We wanted to give back to the community by spreading the knowledge we had gained in the university. “This experience has taught us that going through difficult times does not mean that we cannot stop and help others.”

The volunteers prepared manuals, presentations and educational materials for the classes. They have also translated it into Arabic to suit the majority of the classes.

Volunteer student Amna Ahmed, specializing in computer science at the university, says: “We established weekly sessions, during which we taught learners in small study groups, so that the group included one or three learners supervised by two volunteer students. I was in charge of teaching the small English-speaking group. We taught the participants the functions of microcontrollers such as making the “LED” light flash, the bell ringing, as well as using distance sensors and displaying texts on the screen. One of the main challenges the volunteer students faced was working with remote learners.