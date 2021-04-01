Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

More than 500 students from 45 schools in the country, as well as faculty members and staff, enjoyed an interesting hypothetical discussion about the importance of science in crime investigations organized by the Department of Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Sciences at the American University of Sharjah and the student branch of the American Chemical Society at the university and the Office of the Registration and Recruitment Department Fuad Ali Tarbah, a senior expert in forensic toxicology and former director of the Training and Development Department at the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police, and American University of Sharjah graduates Abdullah and Abdul Rahman Al-Janahi, who are twin brothers currently working in the forensic field with Dubai Police. Dr. Yahya Al-Sayed, professor of biology, chemistry and environmental sciences at the university and the organizer of the symposium, said: “Our goal of this symposium is to promote the importance of science in the GCC region.