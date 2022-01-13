Australian Open, Novak Djokovic will play in the first round despite the uncertainty about the visa

Novak Djokovic will play in the first round of the Australian Open of tennis despite the uncertainty about the visa. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government has not yet decided whether to cancel the Serbian tennis player’s entry permit. The previous statement by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke that he is considering canceling the visa “hasn’t changed,” Morrison said. Meanwhile, the Serbian tennis player number one in the world has been included in the draw of the tournament, even if the climate of uncertainty about the possible expulsion still weighs.

Djokovic arrived in Australia on January 5 with medical exemption for not having been vaccinated. Hence the legal battle. The tennis champion in the past few hours has admitted to having made “mistakes”, in addition to false statements about his travels, an interview with relative shooting as a positive, and participation in events while waiting for the outcome of the molecular swab.

