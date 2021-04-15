Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Students and faculty at the American University of Sharjah recently had the opportunity to attend a discussion between four dynamic female scientists in the field of computer science, during which they provided insights into their daily work lives, the challenges that women face in the male-dominated computer science industry, and their perceptions of this. the field.

And in the virtual panel discussion at the university under the title “Women in Computer Science”, moderated by Hind Al-Ghazali, laboratory professor in computer science and engineering at the American University of Sharjah, Nayyara Hussain, a senior developer at IBM, and Alia Al-Qattan, a digital analyst at McKinsey and Company, and an American graduate of Sharjah, Salsabil Shabsough, is a laboratory instructor in computer science and engineering at the American University of Sharjah.

The speakers reviewed their scientific and practical experiences, and the point they agreed upon was the necessity of not limiting education to academic lessons. The four scientists were unaware of the small number of women in the field of computer science, which she revealed to them after joining the job market.

The seminar was organized by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering in cooperation with the Honor Society «Abelson By Ebelson» at the American University of Sharjah.