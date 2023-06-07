The American University of Sharjah and Paybet – the third most visited cryptocurrency exchange in the world – have signed a partnership to boost cryptocurrency adoption.

Based on the agreement, the cryptocurrency exchange PayBet will make a financial contribution of one million dirhams to establish a scholarship fund that will support the study and academic research of 20 students in the fields of financial technology and blockchain technology at the American University of Sharjah, where computer science and computer engineering students will receive a scholarship. Bye Bet” school with the beginning of the fall semester 2023.

Bybit has announced its commitment to support initiatives on a larger scale, including contributing an additional 100,000 dirhams to sponsor a hackathon for the “blockchain” community in the UAE, where the first “American University of Sharjah – Bybet” inter-university hackathon is scheduled to be held in the College of Engineering. at AUS in the academic year 2023-2024.

Dr. Susan Mam, Principal of the American University of Sharjah, said, “This partnership with PayByte will enable our students to access technical knowledge that helps them keep abreast of what is new in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors, enhance their skills, and support their education with the support of the PayByte Scholarship.” At our university, we strive to produce professionals and lifelong learners who are able to make a difference in an ever-evolving world.”

Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Paybet, said, “The young generations are the first movers of the blockchain technology revolution and drive it forward, and we are pleased to establish the Paybet Scholarship at the American University of Sharjah to support its talented students and provide them with the necessary skills and knowledge for the future.” We thank the American University of Sharjah for the opportunity to raise awareness of cryptocurrency and share knowledge directly with students.