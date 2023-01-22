Russian luxury cars Aurus will receive an electric version

Russian luxury cars, which in particular are used by Russian President Vladimir Putin, are planned to be produced in an electric version. About it RIA News said Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko.

According to her, Aurus will receive electric power plants. She noted that now it is in the interests of the country to popularize the Russian car. However, the Deputy Prime Minister herself is skeptical about the prospect of switching to electric vehicles, as this complicates the recycling system.

“But I tell all my colleagues: when launching a new technology, a new product and a new product, you need to immediately think about the technology for recycling what has been released. If today we do not have technologies for the disposal of all components and assemblies of an electric vehicle, then we need to strive to ensure that smart heads create a technology for its disposal, ”Abramchenko warned.

In November 2022, serial production of the domestic Aurus Komendant SUV began in Russia. The car has been produced since November 26 at the plant in Yelabuga. According to company representatives, now the car is 70 percent made up of domestic parts, they are present in all its main components, such as the power plant, transmission, electronics, interior and decorative solutions.