Aurus developer NAMI cancels tender for Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard

The Central Research Automobile and Automotive Engine Institute “NAMI”, which has been the developer of the Russian luxury car series Aurus since 2013, has cancelled the tender for the purchase of an armored Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard worth 59 million rubles. This was reported with reference to the relevant document reports Telegram channel Mash.

The announcement hung on the state procurement website for less than a day. The organization explained its cancellation by some “technical error.” In turn, commentators suggest that the reason was the wide dissemination of information about the tender.

The bid package included heated shoulder and neck areas, a nappa leather steering wheel, fingerprint scanning, and more. The tender also stated that the mileage should not exceed 50,000 kilometers, the year of manufacture should be 2023, and replacement with an equivalent is unacceptable due to the execution of a government contract.

It was previously reported that Aurus Mortors, a company that produces cars and motorcycles under the Aurus brand, had been actively purchasing parts abroad since the start of production. It received body parts, sensors, programmable controllers, switches, and welding equipment from abroad.