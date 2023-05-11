Without any shadow of a doubt, Aurora Tropea is one of the most loved and talked about protagonists of Men and women. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the lady could soon abandon the program conducted by Maria De Filippi. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few hours, Aurora Tropea has ended up in the crosshairs of gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip were some rumors which questioned her participation to Men and women. In detail, to spread the news was the “Blastingnews” portal.

According to the latter, the lady of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi could say Goodbye definitely under study Men and women. Currently, we are not aware of the veracity of this news as none has arrived yet confirmation or denial by the interested party. Aurora Tropea break the silence on the matter? We just have to find out!

Meanwhile, after several years of absence, the woman participate actively in the current season of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi. Recently, she has starred in several clashes and outbursts with Armando Incarnato with whom he never established a good relationship.

Previously, Aurora Tropea had released some unedited statement about his private life. In particular, she had confessed to having faced a dark period of his life. These are his words: