Little Aurora’s mother defends her partner and denies the accusations: here’s what she said during the interrogation

Anna Gammella, the little girl’s mother, was heard by the investigating judge Aurora, who died last September 2 in Santa Maria a Vico. The two parents were arrested on charges of abuse and crime.

According to the autopsy, the little girl died as a result of the beatings she received, in particular a blow to the face that her father gave her. Emanuele Savino, 26 years. The medical examiner speaks of a blunt-concussive craniofacial trauma and a subsequent bone fracture with left hemispheric subdural hematoma, which caused encephalopathy and hypertension. Anna Gammella, on the advice of her partner, would also have treated the burns on little Aurora’s little body with her animal lard. The two parents called 118 when it was too late. The newborn is just 45 days old dead at the mercy of herself.

The words of little Aurora’s mother

In front of the investigating judge, the mother has defended the father of her children and told of a domestic accident.

She had a bruise under her eye, she was never hit by her father. I don’t know why they’re talking about a hematoma on her head. I can not understand. She was only the victim of a domestic accident, when I was alone at home with the children. Emanuele never touched the little girl with a finger or even the other two. The bruise resulted from an accident at home, but he had gone down to his parents who live on the lower floor.

More than a month after the events, investigators arrested the mother and father. The investigations, even after the analysis of the chats between the two, revealed the sad truth. Yet Aurora’s mother denies the charges. The 19-year-old woman, as reported by her lawyer who requested her release, is 5 weeks pregnant. She is the mother of two other children, the first she had when she was just 15 years old. The minors are currently in a protected facility.

During the interrogation, which lasted more than two hours, Anna Gammella appeared tested and submissive.

The autopsy also revealed several burns on Aurora’s little body, almost certainly caused by the water being too hot during bathing. The 45 day old baby girl had a interstitial pneumonia. Perhaps the cause of the insufficiency cardio-respiratory which led to his death.