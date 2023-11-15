Aurora was found lifeless in her crib, the investigations led to the immediate arrest of her mother and father

The little girl’s parents were arrested Aurorathe 45-day-old baby girl found lifeless in her crib in Santa Maria a Vico (Caserta) a few weeks ago.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Santa Maria Capua Vetere, after the results of the autopsy, established that it was a crime. The accusations fell on the mother Anna Gammella (19 years old) and on his father Emanuele Savino (26 years).

Last September 2, little Aurora was found lifeless in her crib. Carabinieri officers immediately started investigations. Overwhelming evidence emerged after the results of the autopsy examination and after the smartphone analysis of the two parents.

Aurora, who died following a sequence of horrific events

A sequence of gruesome events that led to the death of the newborn. From the investigations, it emerged that the father hit his daughter violently in the facecausing blunt-concussive craniofacial trauma, a consequent double bone fracture and a left hemispheric subdural hematoma, which then led to an encephalopathy due to intracranial hypertension.

The mother and father are accused of inflicting suffering on their 45-day-old daughter. Beatings and independent treatment, completely out of place. The little girl had bruises and bruises, burns caused by bathing in too hot water. The two also allegedly tried to cure her using it lard about the traumas they themselves had caused her. Not only that, since birth they hadn’t never took the child to a doctor. Not even when they realized that his condition was now serious. They have left to die little Aurora in her crib.

Mother and father arrested: they will have to appear before the judicial authorities

Emanuele Savino was led into the prison of Santa Maria Capua Veterewhile Anna Gammella in Pozzuoli women’s prison. Both will now have to appear before the investigating judge to give their version of events.

There was so much anger and indignation over the disappearance of little Aurora, condemned by those people who should have love and care for her.