With an uninspired performance, Botafogo saw Aurora (Bolivia) draw 1-1, on Wednesday night (21) at the Félix Capriles Stadium, in Cochabamba, in the first leg of the 2nd preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores. A National Radio broadcast the match live.

With this result, Alvinegro will have to define a place for the 3rd preliminary phase of the continental competition next Wednesday (28) at the Nilton Santos stadium, starting at 9:30 pm (Brasília time).

Even playing away from home, General Severiano's team had the opportunity to open the scoring in the 22nd minute of the first half, when goalkeeper Akologo saved striker Tiquinho Soares' shot. However, four minutes later Júnior Santos took advantage of the ball to put Botafogo ahead. In the 35th minute, Aurora managed to equalize the score with Amarilla, but the referee canceled the move, with the help of VAR (video referee), after pointing out an irregularity in the move.

In the final stage, Botafogo had numerous opportunities to expand, but was unable to score and saw Aurora equalize in the 50th minute of the final stage with Torrico.

Cruzeiro falls into the Brazilian Cup

In the Copa do Brasil, Cruzeiro was defeated 2-0 by Sousa at the Marizão stadium, in Paraíba. With this result, Raposa was eliminated in the first phase of the competition.