In these last days Aurora Ramazzotti is back to being talked about due to some criticism received on social networks. It is not the first time that the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker is forced to deal with her haters, especially due to the prejudices that people have of her towards her.

Aurora Ramazzotti is not there and for the umpteenth time puts her face to respond to all those who are targeting her these days. The influencer talks about real bullying put in place against her and on her Instagram page she let herself go to a tough outburst. Let’s find out what is happening together.

A few days ago Aurora Ramazzotti had shared a rap text written by her in which she talked about the continuos prejudices to which she is subjected every day because of her surname and the success of her parents. In the last few hours, the influencer has returned to be talked about as she claimed to be a victim of bullying.

To trigger the anger by Aurora Ramazzotti is an image shared on social media that compares it to a puddle. Without a shadow of a doubt, this is not a nice or funny content that has sent the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker into a rage.

Following this unpleasant episode, Aurora Ramazzotti indulged in a tough guy vent in which he stated that he was being bullied. These were his words:

The only reason I don’t give up is because otherwise they would win and I would never forgive myself, but believe me that I am daily at so much […]

And, continuing, Aurora Ramazzotti concluded: