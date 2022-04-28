Aurora Ramazzotti he indulges in an unexpected confession starring a young girl and her intention to take her own life. The young influencer today reported her experience regarding the bill for the education of the basic psychologist.

On this very important day, the meeting between the speakers on the proposed law took place at the headquarters of the Lombardy Region. Present at the event is the same Aurora Ramazzotti who wanted to tell about his delicate experience and his thoughts on mental health.

The daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti with an open heart, she explained how fundamental and important this new bill is for her. For a long time now, the influencer has been carrying on this battle on social media, trying to explain to her peers and all the people who follow her, when one’s mental health is important.

Aurora Ramazzotti the unexpected confession

The young influencer today reported her experience on how important it is to take care of one’s physical and psychological health. Precisely following this, she wanted to tell her point of view by stating: “I always thought that I would find my battle ”.

“The battle literally showed up on my doorstep. A very young girl, in a difficult year, 2020, with a very difficult, albeit short, experience various suicide attempts behind”Explains Aurora Ramazzotti.

Continuing the influencer stated: “We spent many hours talking. She began to get better. I don’t take credit for this, but I realized she needed listening, love and sharing. […] I made her feel less alone in her story. Where there were meeting points, I was able to tell my experience and she felt less alone “.

Aurora Ramazzotti has been trying to raise awareness among other peers on her Instagram profile for about a year by carrying on her battle. In fact, she herself is determined to help others in every moment of difficulty or mental sadness.

“For a year now I have started to raise awareness on my channels, I always invite the people who follow me to go to a psychologist or in any case not to do things alone. I like to be a megaphone of situations and stories. If I can also do it for this initiative, it is a great honor for me and I will strive to give resonance to this thing“Ends Aurora Ramazzotti.