These are the words of the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker: “I’m alive, I’m a little sick”

Since the news of her first pregnancy was announced, Aurora Ramazzotti she has become one of the most talked about characters in gossip magazines. Over the last few hours, the name of the daughter of Eros and Michelle has returned to the spotlight for a shot that has certainly not gone unnoticed and has made the fans worry a lot. Let’s find out together what happened.

Yesterday Aurora Ramazzotti shared one on her Instagram page snap which made his many followers worry a lot. The image in question portrays the influencer in bed and the words that accompanied it are making the rounds of gossip.

This is what was written by Aurora Ramazzotti in the Instagram Story shared yesterday:

I’m alive, I’m a little sickly.

Despite the great apprehension of his parents followersthe influencer assured that there is nothing to worry about.

There may be some bad days during pregnancy. Aurora Ramazzotti enjoys the sweet expectation in her new home and can’t wait to give birth to hers baby. Despite the ailments of pregnancy, the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker has remained the ironic person that we are all used to knowing by now.

Aurora Ramazzotti and the shot of the pregnancy: “Soon they will have to carry me around with the wheelbarrow”

Very active on social media, where she often shares shots relating to her private life, Aurora Ramazzotti never misses an opportunity to show her beauty baby bump to followers. The influencer is about to enter the sixth month of pregnancy and showed her fans how her belly is growing.

These were hers words about: