These are the words of the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker: “I will do my best”

The story of Giulia Cecchettin has struck the heart of the entire country. There are many people who have clung to the family’s pain over what happened and among the many messages written regarding this terrible story, the messages from characters belonging to the world of entertainment have not gone unnoticed. Among the many written words, the social message of has not gone unnoticed Aurora Ramazzotti.

After the terrible event that involved Giulia Cecchettin, Aurora Ramazzotti wanted to share with her followers a message that is currently making the rounds on the web. The daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker underlined the importance of educating sons against violence. These were her words about it:

Raising a son in this world is a task that terrifies me. I’m afraid of not being able to distance him from the treacherous norms of this sick society that is still blind to the evidence. In the face of death.

And, continuing with his speech, the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Huziker he then continued with these words:

I’m afraid to look away when the signs appear, blinded by habit too. I am afraid. Giulia my heart cries for you and your family. I’ll do my best, I promise.

As already mentioned, there are many who have expressed their opinions on this terrible case of crime which ended on Sunday 19 November with the arrest of Filippo Turetta, arrested in Germany for having fled from Italy. On social media and on television we talk about nothing else and there are many who have left opinions, even controversial ones, on this terrible and sad story.