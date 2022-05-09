Without a shadow of a doubt Aurora Ramazzotti is one of the most loved and respected influencers in the world of social media. Recently the girl received a special gift from dad Eros. Are you curious to know what it is? Let’s find out together!

The one between Eros Ramazzotti and his daughter Aurora is a special report, full of affection and love. This time, to better express the Well which he nurtures towards his beloved daughterthe famous singer has thought of something truly original.

After spending a few days together with his father on the occasion of a fantastic vacation in which her boyfriend was also present, Aurora Ramazzotti received a very special gift. The artist decided to give her daughter approx 40 flowers in the shape of the initial of his name “A”. There letter covered with golden roses it was inside a rectangular composition.

To show the gift from dad Eros was herself through a photo published in his Instagram Stories. In fact, with so much pride, the influencer shared with all her fans a shot that portrays her in the elevator of her condominium holding the wonderful flower composition.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Eros Ramazzotti, who is very active on social media, did not think twice about responding to his daughter by sharing the image on his Instagram profile again. These are the words written in support of the caption:

Eternal love.

Aurora Ramazzotti: the relationship with Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti

Aurora Ramazzotti has always lived a special relationship with her parents parents. Although a few years ago they had decided to put a final stop to their love story, Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker have remained on good terms for love of their daughter.