Without a shadow of a doubt Aurora Ramazzotti is one of the most loved and respected influencers in the world of social media. Recently the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti ended up in the center of gossip due to numerous rumors about the alleged pregnancyHowever the girl decided to break the silence. Let’s find out what she said together.

For a few days on the web there was nothing but talk about the alleged pregnancy of Aurora Ramazotti. In fact, some were circulating on social networks photo which portrayed her with a somewhat suspicious belly. In light of this, numerous have emerged indiscretions on the hypothesis that the influencer could be pregnant. However, it was she who put an end to the chatter through a video posted on Tik Tok.

There denial by the influencer it came through a video posted on her Tik Tok profile in which she herself showed the pictures in which you would notice the slightly suspicious tummy. These were his words:

It’s belly, I like it magnà.

Aurora Ramazzotti: the love story with Goffredo Cerza

Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza got engaged in the year 2017. After spending a full five years together, it seems like theirs love story proceed at full speed: