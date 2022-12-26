Aurora Ramazzotti never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the influencer has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that the daughter of Eros and Michelle has made a decision that has left everyone speechless. Let’s find out together what it is.

All those who follow her know that Aurora Ramazzotti is very active on social media. Here, in fact, the influencer he shares moments not only of his working life but also of his private life. In recent days, the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker has announced one decision taken with regard to social networks.

Aurora Ramazzotti has decided to deactivate her account Twitter. She communicated the news herself on her Instagram page, where she shared a shot that proves it. Below the post in question, Eros and Michelle’s daughter accompanied a brief caption:

My mental health will benefit.

Subsequently, the influencer announced that he will soon also remove Facebook, as demonstrated by the image shared on Instagram. These are the words that Aurora accompanied the shot in question:

You will be next.

Aurora Ramazzotti and nausea during pregnancy: this is how she deals with them

Aurora Ramazzotti fights nausea related to pregnancy with ginger shot. For those who are not aware of it, it is a very useful natural remedy to combat the difficulties associated with pregnancy. According to reports from the newspaper ‘Oggi’, it seems that Aurora Ramazzotti also takes advantage of this remedy.

Aurora Ramazzotti is not actually the first character belonging to the world of entertainment who has decided to resort to this remedy to combat nausea. It is a mix of lemon, honey and ginger which is normally used to combat the discomforts related to cold. However, this natural remedy is also used to address other problems such as, for example, the typical nausea of ​​pregnancy.