Aurora Ramazzotti unleashes the indignation of mothers: “I cleaned the house”

There is no peace for Aurora Ramazzotti: the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros, in fact, was severely attacked on social media for declaring that she had taken “an hour of air” from household chores and above all from her newborn baby.

“Time for air for mami” he wrote on his profile Instagram the young woman by posting a series of photos in which she is portrayed smiling while drinking orange juice.

The images, however, were not liked by several mothers, who harshly criticized Aurora Ramazzotti.

“Only me in my free time to go buy things for him?” she wrote a follower. And again: “I cleaned the house in the but hour of air”.

“Blessed you… I have to understand what time of exercise is after 12 from the first and two years from the third” is another of the comments present under the post. “I’m almost 21 months old and I still don’t have an hour of fresh air” writes another user.

Aurora Ramazzotti did not answer even if other users thought about defending her. “Be careful that in 4 seconds 272829 sour bitches will arrive to tell you that it’s not good” someone writes, while another fan sentences: “You are about to be catapulted into the wonderful world of mothers who s*** other mothers”.