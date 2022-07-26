In France, a cocktail that bears the name of Eros Ramazzotti. But it’s all a play on words.

Aurora Ramazzotti and dad Eros they are very close. Despite the separation from Michelle Hunziker, Eros he never lacked affection for his daughter.

We recently saw together Eros and Michelle on the occasion of the show hosted by Hunziker a few months ago. On stage as a guest there was just Eros. Between the two there was a great complicity so much that the most dreamers began to fantasize about a possible return of the flame.

But Aurora never believed in this eventuality. She said she learned to know her parents as friends and she never thought about their rapprochement.

Aurora today is also very popular on social networks where it boasts thousands of followers. For some time now she has also started a column where she talks about sexuality without taboos, also answering the many questions that fans ask him.

A few days ago he published a rather curious shot in the stories of Instagram. A friend of his sent him a picture of a menu in France with a cocktail name exactly like his father’s. And Aurora tagged him in the stories to bring him all to know.

After a while, a translator made space in the comments and reported the pun that the French wanted to play. The name of the cocktail “Eros Ramassossi” would mean “Eros also tows “ and under the caption it indicates: “A little less than the others”. In short, a play on words with the name of the famous singer to advertise a cocktail. It is not clear where this cocktail was found but if you go to France try to search for it.

Meanwhile, both Aurora and Eros are enjoying their holidays. Aurora is in Sardinia with her mother Michelle and her new boyfriend. Eros also recently appeared on social media relaxing by the sea.