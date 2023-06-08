Aurora Ramazzotti is undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters in Italian entertainment. Over the last few hours, the name of the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker has been overwhelmed by criticism from many web users. The reason? The influencer’s choice to stop breastfeeding little Cesare Augusto has placed Aurora Ramazzotti at the center of some controversy.

Aurora Ramazzotti never ceases to be talked about. As already anticipated, in her past, the daughter of Eros and Michelle found herself at the center of a controversy due to her decision to stop breastfeeding her son Cesare. After the criticisms received, the influencer certainly did not send them to the haters and responded via a video shared on her Instagram page.

In detail, Aurora Ramazzotti responded ironically to all those who criticized her choice not to breastfeed her son anymore. These, in this regard, were her words:

Did they see you taking milk from the bottle and not from the breast? Mum didn’t have any more milk but we still have to eat, so Mum switched to formula because she was out of milk, you had drained everything from her. It’s not true, she just didn’t have any more, sometimes it happens.