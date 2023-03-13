Now there are only a few weeks left before the birth of her first child Aurora Ramazzotti. Over the last few hours, the famous influencer has decided to update all your fans on how the work of her new home is progressing. Among the rooms that she herself showed to the public, that of the child also appeared. However, a detail has sparked numerous controversies on the net. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Aurora Ramazzotti is living the last weeks of his first pregnancy. While awaiting the birth of the child, the daughter of Michele Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti is busy with the jobs of his new house where he will go to live with his partner Goffredo and his son.

In an attempt to let all his fans know how the work is progressing, the influencer also wanted to show the bedroom of child. In addition to a white bandage and a row of stuffed animals, a television who captured theAttention of his followers.

In fact, according to some, the expectant mother he should not have placed the television in a child’s bedroom as it could be harmful and harmful. Also, others couldn’t help but notice the wrong and awkward location of the bandaged. In short, the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti was overwhelmed by a storm of criticism which she is used to by now.

On the other hand, it is not the first time that Aurora Ramazzotti ends up in focus of controversy. In fact, several times the influencer found herself reading unpleasant comments under her posts on her Instagram profile. Earlier, she herself stressed how much all this is tiring. In any case, the expectant mother does not care about the controversy and continues to involve all her fans in her own everyday life.