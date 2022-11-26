The influencer shows his new way and everyone was attracted by one detail: here’s which one

Since she made the news of her pregnancy public, Aurora Ramazzotti she has become one of the most talked about characters in the gossip chronicle. Over the last few hours, the name of the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers: let’s find out why together.

On social networks, where she is very popular, Aurora Ramazzotti shares images not only of her working life but also of her private life. In these last days the influencer shared some shots of his new home, attracting the attention of his many followers. In detail, Aurora has made public some images of her new one bath; images that are making the rounds on the web, that’s why.

Finally the renovation works in the house of Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza are finished. The couple can now live in their new love nest while waiting for their first baby. In the last few hours, the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker has shared the images of her new bathroom: everyone could not help but notice a detail.

Aurora Ramazzotti shows the bathroom of her new home: here are all the details

The bathroom of the new house where Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza live captured everyone’s attention. According to what was shared byinfluencersthe bathroom of the new home of Eros and Michelle’s daughter is characterized by light parquet and precious marbles.

Needless to say, the beautiful has not gone unnoticed in the eyes of her followers bath tub decorated in red marble, probably Levanto marble. It is a type of marble extracted in the municipality of Levanto and nearby areas.

Images of the new bath of Aurora Ramazzotti’s house have conquered all the followers of the influencer. There were many who commented positively on the shots shared by Aurora, to whom they sent her best wishes for the start of her new life in the new house.