Some hours ago Aurora Ramazzotti decided to show all her followers her new tattoo. The influencer is really happy to have made this choice and that’s why she decided to explain to her followers the meaning of this new design.

Aurora

Here’s what the brilliant daughter of art had to say.

Aurora Ramazzotti got a new tattoo

The very famous influencer Aurora Ramazzotti She usually informs all her fans about what happens in her private life. This is why she decided to illustrate them a drawing which he decided to transform into a beautiful tattoo.

Aurora Ramazzotti

The daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti he then posted some photos on his Instagram profile where he shows his fans this beautiful new design that he decided to reproduce indelibly on his skin.

Her great friend will also accompany her on this new adventure Sarah Daniel, with whom she shares a tattoo done some time ago. Getting a tattoo is definitely something to take into consideration, as it will stay with the person for the duration of their life.

The meaning of the influencer tattoo

Aurora has therefore decided to publish a history where his tattoo artist she is busy completing this masterpiece of modern art on her forearm. Once she got to the elevator at home she then posted other stories on Instagram, describing the tattoo as the new addition to the family.

Aurora’s new tattoo

The tattoo in question represents the Temperance Carda figure present in the Tarot and more precisely the one that is addressed to theMajor Arcanum. The tattoo therefore features a winged woman, a sort of angel who carries in her hand two amphorae.

The woman in question then creates a vital flowdropping liquid from the first container into the second. Aurora he then made it known that this card symbolizes the use of reason in the face of certain situations. Every moment of life must therefore be faced with serenity and above all it is necessary to analyze the pro hey against before making a given choice. A beautiful meaning for a beautiful tattoo.