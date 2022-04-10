Is Aurora Ramazzotti pregnant? The influencer reveals the truth within her Instagram profile leaving everyone very surprised

Aurora Ramazzotti in the last few days he has clarified some statements received from fans. For several weeks, the influencer has been receiving questions about a possible within his Instagram profile pregnancy together with his partner Goffredo Cerza.

Affirmations and questions that more than once have irritated the presenter so much as to unleash a real chaos on social media. In fact, in the last few days, Aurora, after uploading a really curious post, wanted to clarify her possible pregnancy.

The love story between Aurora and Goffredo has been going on for more than five years. Despite their highs and bsi, the couple has always remained united, facing difficult times and proving even stronger than before.

More than once the daughter of Michelle Hunziker showed in front of his fans the great love he felt for the young man, dedicating love phrases and sweet words to him. Her career, already well underway in social networks and on the small screen, has never overshadowed Aurora’s great desire, that is to become a mother.

Aurora Ramazzotti, the truth about her pregnancy

The influencer in recent days has had to clarify his possible pregnancy with Goffredo. The many doubts from fans came after some statements released by Aurora herself about her biggest life goal.

Eros Ramazzotti’s young daughter dreams of one day becoming a nice and funny mom just like Michelle. The latter as reported by Bloglive would have stated. “My ideal genre it would be a mom thingbut I’m not as beautiful as her, I’d like to make people laugh! “.

It is right after his words that several followers have asked Aurora Ramazzotti if it really was pregnant. Questions that sparked the anger of the influencer who, within the stories of him, Instagram responded with an annoyed face that dispelled any doubt.

Despite the love that Aurora and Goffredo have lived for several years, the time has not yet come for the young influencer to become a mother. The latter in fact, she has every intention of growing professionally thanks to her nice way of doing and to her great determination.