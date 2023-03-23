As everyone knows by now, Aurora Ramazzotti is pregnant with her first child. Over the last few hours, the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti has revealed an unprecedented background on the birth of the child. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

There birth of Aurora Ramazzotti’s first son is getting closer and closer. They have been circulating since this summer rumors about her alleged pregnancy. Then to confirm this scoop we thought the weekly “Chi Magazine” which had already given the news of pregnancy test purchased by the influencer and her mother Michelle Hunziker.

Subsequently, came a further he confirms by the interested party through a funny video posted on his Instagram profile. Aurora’s gestation is almost over and the wish of hugging her first child becomes more and more intense. Just in recent days, a unprecedented detail regarding the birth of the child.

It’s very close now big day and it can also be understood from what she herself wrote on her social account. In an effort to update her fans on his health state and on his moodin a recent Instagram Story, Michelle Hunziker’s daughter said:

Wish me luck. Next postpartum update.

Later also revealed the sign under which her first child will be born, fruit of love with Goffredo Cerza. It is the sign ofAries, period that goes from 21 March to 19 April. So, the birth of the little one is getting closer and closer. These were the words written by the future mother on her Instagram profile: