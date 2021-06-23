The daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti told in an interview with Vanity Fair of the moments of great pain she went through because of the social networks and the wickedness that were written about her: “They said to me” monster “, I had hysterics and eating disorders », said Aurora Ramazzotti

Aurora Ramazzotti has really grown. Not just age. There daughter of Michelle Hunziker and of Eros Ramazzotti she has become a woman, more mature and self-aware. In the interview with Vanity Fair, the “hyena”, which has become the standard-bearer of body Positivity, spoke about this new awareness.

“Me they photographed with my mother, I was always in the papers and I went to see what they wrote, I was a little girl, any little girl would do it, wickedness they were unacceptable. From there was born a paranoia and the belief in me that I was not doing well. I covered myself up, I had hysterics, I changed a thousand times every morning. I also had food disorders“.

Being the daughter of famous people, and in particular of Michelle Hunziker, an extraordinarily beautiful and likeable woman, must not have been particularly simple. Of course, mother and daughter have always had a beautiful, sisterhood relationship, the Swiss presenter said, partly because of the age difference between them, only 19 years old, however a mother like Hunziker, unfortunately, on social media, it was used as a yardstick with her little girl. A comparison, also considering Aurora when this happened, in the period of adolescence, which is a very particular and difficult period for everyone, which made Auri suffer so much.

Aurora began to love each other

And it is in her mother Michele and in the rest of the family that Aurora found her strength, an anchor to hold on to, a safe haven that helped her to get out of the storm:

"Fortunately my family has always been very present and my mother helped mea, I got out and had the rebound. It was hard, I lost weight and the only way to get over it was to start love my body, because I had to feel good about myself. Even today they tell me I'm a monster, when they were kids they also told me at school. Only when I started doing sports did the situation change because seeing myself better made me stronger against what others were saying and nothing hit me anymore ".

Now that she is a stronger, more determined girl, that you have learned to love each other, also thanks to the presence of her boyfriend next to her Goffredo Cerza, the young Ramazzotti no longer feels the need to “fake” photos on social media, no longer hides pimples, no longer lightens dark circles and her body.