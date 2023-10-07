“Cesare will have a little brother” reveals Aurora Ramazzotti but Goffredo stops her enthusiasm with his words: here’s what happened

Aurora Ramazzotti, sons of the well-known singer Eros Ramazzotti and the presenter Michelle Hunziker, together with their partner Goffredo Cerza gave their first interview. Since the birth of little Cesare, the couple had no longer spoken together.

For this reason, some had begun to believe that something was going wrong between the two. But, apparently, this is not the case, given the interview given to the weekly magazine Gente, in which they talked about the moment of birth, and more.

Obviously, to talk about that specific moment, he did most of the talking Aurora Ramazzotti, how she experienced the caesarean section and the sadness of no longer being able to breastfeed. Instead, together with Goffredo, they also confessed their desire to have a second child.

Aurora Ramazzotti reveals: “Cesare will have a little brother” but Goffredo stops her

She then talked about how the pregnancy gave her a greater awareness of the woman she is, giving her the strength to overcome the strong criticisms made against her. What she, however, has never managed to overcome, is the suffering of the comparison of her with her mother: "It still hurts if the mass media do it."

She then talked about how the pregnancy gave her a greater awareness of the woman she is, giving her the strength to overcome the strong criticisms made against her. What she, however, has never managed to overcome, is the suffering of the comparison of her with her mother: “It still hurts if the mass media do it.”

“But I worked a lot on myself and stabilized myself as a woman. I don’t care if someone doesn’t find me beautiful: when I look in the mirror I just want to feel good and healthy.” The pair of parents then spoke of their desire to become parents again before getting married.

If at the beginning, it was very complicated for the daughter of the well-known singer due to the hormonal collapse, which made her: “cry for a whole day“, now that he is much better: “As Cesare grew I became more and more used to being a mother. Now Goffredo and I are really happy. Cesare is a super easy child to manage.”

Furthermore, supporting them is Aurora’s mother, Michelle Hunziker: “She’s the best babysitter there is. She is crazy about her niece. She wants to have Cesare all the time. She calls me asking: ‘When are you coming to sleep at my place?’ I reply: ‘Are you sure? He wakes up during the night’. The next morning he tells me: ‘He slept like an angel all night.’ But I don’t believe her“.

For now, the couple of parents are not thinking about marriage, this is because they would like to become parents a second time first: “Cesare will have a little brother. First the second child, then we’ll talk about it (marriage). On the one hand I wouldn’t want too much age gap between them, although I wouldn’t mind enjoying life again, for a little while. It all depends on the dad…”.

Goffredo however, he wanted to warn his partner, saying that: “There is a big difference between the first and second child”. But Aurora did not agree, she replied: “I don’t find this big difference. The first child, however, brings about quite a change!”.

Cerza, however, wanted to reiterate again that a second child is very demanding both physically and economically: “It is also a question of costs. We will need a bigger house, a bigger car. By this I don’t mean to wait too long to do another childbut at least three to five years.”