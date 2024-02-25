Aurora Ramazzotti's farewell to her grandfather Rodolfo: the memories of childhood and the happiness of having introduced him to little Cesare

With another beautiful photo, Aurora Ramazzotti wanted to say goodbye forever and publicly to his beloved grandfather Rodolfo, who passed away suddenly last Thursday at the age of 87. The two apparently were very close and the presenter and showgirl said she was especially happy with the fact that she had managed to meet her nephew, little Cesare, born on March 30 last year.

Born in Viterbo 87 years ago, Rodolfo Ramazzotti he married Raffaela Molina and the two lived in the Cinecittà neighborhood of Rome, where they started a family. Two sons, Marco and Eros. To the latter he passed on his passion for music, which, combined with the talent he had at his disposal, made him one of the most loved and followed Italian singer-songwriters in recent history.

On Thursday 22 February, Rodolfo passed away forever. It was he who announced it Eroswhich in the stories section of his account Instagram he posted a photo of himself as a child together with his brother and his father. In addition, two simple words: “Ciao Pà”.

Rodolfo has always been very present and important in the life and career of Eros, who also spoke about him during his last guest appearance at the Sanremo Festival, at the beginning of the month, when he took the stage at the Ariston to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “Terra Promessa”.

Shortly after, a message also arrived from Aurora, who wrote on her social media:

I look at this photo and I can't hold back the tears. I can almost see my son in your arms. I'm glad you were able to meet him. We will miss you so much. Have a safe trip Grandpa R, we weren't ready to say goodbye.

Yesterday a new post from the show girl. A new photo that always shows her from girl and always in the arms of his beloved grandfather. In the caption, this time, only a white heart and a pigeonas if to accompany 'Grandpa R' to heaven.