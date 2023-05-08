Aurora Ramazzotti replies to indignant mothers: “Usual useless comments”

Overwhelmed by the criticisms of indignant mothers on social media for having only written on her Instagram profile that she had “an hour of air”, Aurora Ramazzotti replied to all those who attacked her.

In fact, the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti had posted a photo on social media in which she was portrayed while drinking orange juice smiling.

What angered some followers, however, was what the young woman had written, or “Air time for mami”, suggesting that her child was not with her.

Open up heaven. “Only me in my free time to go buy things for him?” she immediately wrote a follower. And again: “I cleaned the house in the but hour of air”.

“Blessed you… I have to understand what time of exercise is after 12 from the first and two years from the third” is another of the comments present under the post. “I’m almost 21 months old and I still don’t have an hour of fresh air” writes another user.

Inappropriate criticisms to which Aurora Ramazzotti has always decided to reply through hers Instagram profile.

“It makes me fly that rags are flying under this post because I wrote ‘air time’ and because someone thought I left the baby and went about my own business” wrote Aurora Ramazzotti.

And again: “The usual somewhat useless comments about the fact that they never took it, blessed is the hour of air and now they are all arguing and claiming the right of a mother to do whatever she pleases (sacrosanct I would say)”.

“The funniest thing is that I wrote now on air because I left the house but Cesare was right next to me, so they’re arguing over nothing” concluded the new mother.