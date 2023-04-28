It is a very greedy thought certainly appreciated by the new mother.

Aurora Ramazzotti about a month ago she gave birth to the little one Caesar Augustus and it is great joy also for Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti who have become grandparents. Grandma Michelle is obviously experiencing these first weeks of her grandson with greater participation, while Eros for obvious professional reasons cannot be very present.

But the singer-songwriter certainly does not lack his support for both his daughter and his grandson. As evidenced by an Instagram story published by Aurora, a few days ago Eros brought a sweet gift to her daughter, probably returning from a date on her tour.

Eros brought Aurora one Sacher cakes. “He thinks of me on his travels” – he wrote in the stories framing the gift box with an eloquent writing: “Original Sacher Torte”.

Then he gave her a cake originally from Austria covered in chocolate with apricot jam inside. A typical product that perhaps Aurora appreciates a lot and father Eros wanted to please her. A small gesture, a small surprise that made her daughter very happy.

Aurora who also received a gift from her mother-in-law. This is wonderful ring. “Thanks to a friend who has always accompanied me in the important things of my life for making this beautiful ring for a special person… I hope you wear it for life” – commented the mother-in-law Francesca.

And in the past few hours, the first shot of all together of the new grandparents Michelle and Eros and little Cesare Augusto has also arrived. The photo was published by Michelle on her social profiles and the caption is eloquent: “when Caesar ‘the emperor’ calls his grandparents they run!!!!”. Eros holds the child in her arms, looking at him in ecstasy while Michelle she kisses him gently on the head.