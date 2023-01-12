For their winter holidays, Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza have chosen to breathe the clean air of the Carnic Alps

Without any shadow of a doubt Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza are one of the most loved and popular couples in the world of the web. Over the last few days, the couple has decided to spend a few days of vacation in Friuli Venezia Giulia. But how much does the refuge at 1400 meters above sea level cost? Let’s find out together.

On the occasion of the winter holidays, Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza have chosen the mountain to indulge in a little relaxation. In detail, the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti, wanted to breathe the clean air of the Carnic Alps in Friuli Venezia Giulia. As for the stay, both opted for aoasis at an altitude of 1400 meters surrounded by woods and pastures.

Immersed in the nature of Carnic Alpsthe prospective parents stayed at Borgo Eibn. This is a boutique hotel which is located in Sairus, or Zahre. We are talking about a small one alpine country which has approximately 400 inhabitants immersed in woods and pastures. Here you can admire the breathtaking view of the snow-covered peaks.

The boutique hotel where Aurora Ramazzotti stayed

The boutique hotel in question is located at an altitude of 1400 meters. The structure consists of three lodges: Stavolo di Sotto, Stavolo di Mezzo and Stavolo di Sopra. The latter contain 15 mountain suites from which you can admire the breathtaking view of the surrounding peaks. It’s not all. The hotel also offers others services such as a restaurant and a spa.

The daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Goffredo Cerza thought of documenting everything through some photo posted on their respective Instagram profiles. As for the price of the stay, it can vary according to the type of accommodation chosen. In the rate minimum three nights which includes breakfast, overnight stay, snack, use of the e-bike and spa, the cost ranges from 300 euros to 500 euros per night for two people.