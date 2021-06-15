The presenter can’t hold back her tears at the thought of becoming a grandmother

Aurora Ramazzottie Michelle Hunziker gave themselves a mom and daughter outing. During lunch, the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker could not help but immortalize the tears of mother Michelle. The reason? The beautiful Swiss presenter can’t hold back her tears at the thought of becoming a grandmother.

After taking her end-of-year exams, Aurora Ramazzotti has put her books aside and is now enjoying a little healthy Relax. These days the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker she went out with her mom. The Swiss presenter, talking about some projects with her daughter, could not hold back her tears.

To capture the moments of emotion of mum Michelle, Aurora has well thought of sharing some stories on her Instagram page. In the images in question, you can see Michelle Hunziker who, in the throes of agitation, responds, almost in tears, when asked by her daughter Aurora why she was crying.

These were the words of the Swiss presenter:

I got excited because I thought of my grandson running around in the living room, I visualized the scene …

The answer from Aurora Ramazzotti was not long in coming, and she turned, amused, to mom Michelle:

And are you crying already …?

Subsequently, the 24-year-old posted a shot of Michelle Hunziker accompanied by a short caption:

She cries alone thinking about when I will have a child.

Mom Michelle is not in the skin and is looking forward to welcoming a nephew.

Aurora Ramazzotti, who is her boyfriend

Aurora Ramazzotti is happily engaged to Goffredo Cerza, for a long time alongside the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti. The couple supported each other on every occasion and lived their love even at a distance.

Goffredo Cerza studied engineering in London and is currently a online coach. The boy has in fact decided to turn his passion for fitness into a real job.