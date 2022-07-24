Aurora Ramazzotti recently quoted Al Bano Carrisi. This choice did not please the fans at all

Aurora Ramazzotti, over the years, it has managed to earn the esteem of the public. In fact, she is currently a successful influencer and many people share her views of her. Winning card of daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti it was undoubtedly his personality.

The girl is determined and determined and does not mind denouncing the truth outright. In short, Aurora is now a woman and her talents are innumerable. The young woman is not intimidated and, indeed, she is always at the forefront to denounce injustices and inappropriate situations outright.

She recently became the protagonist of a harsh outburst in which she denounced the very bad cultural situation in which Italy is, starting from the insults she regularly receives on social media. Some believe her success is due solely to her surname.

Aurora tried to explain that the desire to follow in the footsteps of parents was born from his passion and, many of its users, could not help but appreciate this speech. There are also moments, however, in which the young influencer runs into bad problems.

Lately, the young influencer quoted Al Bano Carrisi, the famous Apulian singer, and this choice did not please the fans at all. But let’s go in order and see what happened. Aurora recently missed her flight and this forced her to spend many hours waiting at the airport.

The young woman therefore decided to occupy the time by opening one of her usual “Rubrichettes” on social media: a box of questions on Instagram in which followers they ask her for advice more disparate. What distinguishes this column is the ironic and sarcastic tone that Aurora uses in responding to her fans.

This time, however, Ramazzotti was asked to sing and she performed in the song “Felicità”, by the lion of Cellino San Marco. What the singer’s fans did not like is the tone that Aurora used: tiredly, the girl made fun of the stressful moment she was experiencing, using the words of the song. In short, a small gaffe that Al Bano fans will not forgive easily.