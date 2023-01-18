Home » News » Aurora Ramazzotti insulted: it’s “like a runaway from home”

A comfortable, simple and warm look that Aurora Ramazzotti showed off on Instagram, now ready to become a mother. As usual, the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti made fun of her clothes worn by her, but her followers weren’t as nice, accusing her of giving too scruffy an image of herself.

Aurora Ramazzotti is about to become mom of her first child, fruit of love with Goffredo Cerza. The daughter of Eros Ramazzotti And Michelle Hunziker at first he kept the privacy on pregnancy – later ruined by the scoop published on the front page by Alfonso Signorini. There’s no reason to hide anymore, e Aurora Ramazzotti she shares all the moments of this sweet expectation with her Instagram followers.

Now that the baby bump grows, of course Aurora Ramazzotti focuses on comfort and simplicity, even in the look. Without renouncing the ironic vein inherited from mother Michelle Hunziker, Aurora Ramazzotti she teased herself a bit by commenting the outfit chosen to exit. Too bad the followers weren’t so understanding!

Aurora Ramazzotti: insults on the web

Aurora Ramazzottiin fact, has published a photo in which it appears with a long cardigan heavy – to shelter from the cold of these winter days in Milan – a couple of leggings trainers, large scarf wrapped around the neck and hat ahead. A look inconspicuous and not respectful of fashion, but certainly suitable for one expectant mother! That’s why Aurora Ramazzotti joked about choosing her outfit:

I realize I’m wearing some outfits shouting, “Mother taking the kids to soccer then heading off for a Starbucks frappuccino and pilates.”

And here comes the response of one promptly mom from the web, which has dissociated itself from the choice of look of Aurora Ramazzotti: “But no come on guys, we mothers who take their children to football are not all of us dressed like runaways“. A phrase that Ramazzotti did not like very much: “Are you calling me running away from home? Okay!”.