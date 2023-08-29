The daughter of Eros and Michelle shared a social video that did not go unnoticed

Over the past few hours the name of Aurora Ramazzotti has returned to occupying ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker is making a lot of talk about herself because of a video that concerns her son Cesare and which has certainly not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Since the baby was born Caesar, Aurora Ramazzotti has never hidden her decision to avoid showing it on social media. In the last few hours, however, a story shared by Eros and Michelle’s daughter on her Instagram page is causing a lot of talk and has placed Aurora at the center of quite a few controversy.

In detail, Aurora Ramazzotti shared a video that portrays a baby sitting on a high chair playing with parchment paper. Many have thought that it could be little Cesare; for this reason the influencer was forced to intervene clarifying that the child in question is not her son.

These were his words about it:

You make me die. You’re all texting me ‘oh my God, we finally see Cesare. He is the same as his grandfather, his dad ‘. It’s not Caesar, guys! He’s a child of a lady who tagged me because yesterday I recommended giving the baby baking paper.

And, continuing, the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker he then added:

It’s not Caesar. So you are false if you write that he is the same as dad.

At this point Aurora reiterated for the umpteenth time why she chose not to show hers son on social media: