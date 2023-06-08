The daughter of Eros and Michelle does not send them to tell those who criticize her: this is how she reacted to the words of the haters

Aurora Ramazzotti is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of the Italian show. Over the last few hours, the name of the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker has been overwhelmed by criticism from many web users. The reason? The influencer’s choice to stop breastfeeding little Cesare Augusto has placed Aurora Ramazzotti at the center of some controversy.

In detail, Aurora Ramazzotti responded ironically to all those who criticized her choice not to breastfeed plus her child at the breast. These, in this regard, were his words:

Did they see you taking milk from the bottle and not from the breast? Mum didn’t have any more milk but we still have to eat, so Mum switched to formula because she was out of milk, you had drained everything from her. It’s not true, she just didn’t have any more, sometimes it happens.

And, continuing, Aurora Ramazzotti then added:

It can happen, one tries, but anything is fine, it’s fine even if one doesn’t really give it to one’s mother’s milk. Above all, don’t give unsolicited advice.

It’s not the first time that the Daughter by Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker receives criticism after becoming mom.

In fact, a few weeks ago, Aurora ended up at the center of controversy following an outing with friends and for spending a day at the hairdresser.