Since she announced that she is pregnant with her first baby, Aurora Ramazzotti is one of the most talked about characters in the world of gossip. In the last few hours, the name of the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The influencer showed herself in tears on her Instagram page, making her numerous followers worry.

Aurora Ramazzotti in tears on social media. In recent days, the influencer has become the protagonist of a much talked-about gossip. Very active on social networks, where she is very popular, the daughter of Eros and Michelle is used to sharing moments not only of her working life but also private ones. And recently, Aurora returned to her Instagram page about her doing worry all his followers.

Aurora, given the large number of people who are concerned about her, has decided to reveal the reasons of her tears. These were his words about it:

I’m kind of loving this thing that you’ve all gotten a little anxious. Today I put up a story where I cried writing that I couldn’t open TikTok anymore and I don’t know why you automatically assumed it was because people are insulting me, but this time it wasn’t because of that.

And, continuing, the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker has revealed:

My hormones are in full swing and I cry at everything I see. Even for an ant climbing a plant.

So all Aurora fans can rest assured, since the fault of the influencer’s tears is to be attributed to the hormones of pregnancy.

In recent days, Aurora and her boyfriend Goffredo Cerza have moved into their new home. There expectant mother has promised his fans to show all the details of his new home.