Aurora Ramazzotti became a mother for a month and in this period she has published some reflections through her social channels. The daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker, very happy grandparents, declared that she had learned a fundamental thing, namely that before speaking about one’s own experiences one must make sure that the person to whom one is addressing is ready to listen to them, especially if one is talking about negative experiences.

“One thing that all this has taught me is to have respect for the delicacy of certain situations – he wrote on Instagram -. Never thought about it before, until you experience it you don’t know. But now before telling my experience to someone who has yet to go through that phase I always make sure that someone is ready to welcome it. Because you never know what fears your interlocutor may have. In the delicacy of certain things better to be safe. Just a thought”.

Aurora Ramazzotti then continued her consideration, speaking of the fact that she was very tired during pregnancy and to anyone who said this, she sent back a not exactly comforting answer that envisaged an even more tiring future, which according to the new mother has not yet verified.

“Close to the birth they asked me if I had a break. I didn’t have much, maybe stupidly, and until the end I wanted to think that everything would go smoothly. That would have been nice. I always answered no, that I wanted to think positive. And I was hearing enough unsolicited disaster stories to give anyone a headache. My birth was very complicated, but I still remember it as one of the most incredible moments of my life – her words -. Now when they ask me how my baby is doing I say “well, he’s great”. 9 times out of 10 the reaction is “ahhh you’ll see, everyone’s good at first. It’s after the trouble!” No one keeps their negative experience to themselves. As if every experience could necessarily be the same. It’s as if there’s something comforting in knowing that someone else can experience the same discomfort as you.”