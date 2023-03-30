The son of Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza was born. This was announced by the influencer on Instagram, through a post in which he shares the first photos from the clinic. The name chosen for the baby is Cesare, until now kept secret. The caption reads a tender “Bff”, which means “best friends”, to tell precisely the harmony with which this young family is preparing to live one of the most exciting and intense periods of their lives.

Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza had moved to Switzerland in the last few days, to have the baby born in a private clinic. Aurora fans have been waiting for the news for days and the silence of the last few hours had made many suspicious. It was she with a post who communicated the birth of little Cesare. In the photo, the sweet kiss between the father and the mother, who holds the newborn in her arms.

“Together with the birth of my daughters, it is the best day of my life,” Michelle Hunziker, who became a grandmother, immediately commented. “You can’t understand the effect it has on me, how wonderful my love”, commented Tommaso Zorzi. “Ave, Cesare”, wrote his father Goffredo in a story.