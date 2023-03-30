Immense happiness for Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza: the young show girl has finally become a mother for the first time

After nine months of anxious waiting, from mom Aurora Ramazzotti, father Goffredo Cerca, grandmother Michelle Hunziker, grandfather Eros and the many fans from all over Italy, little Cesare has finally come into the world. The young show girl gave birth this morning.

Credit: therealauroragram – Instagram

It was last summer when the Italian gossip magazines spoke for the first time about one alleged pregnancy by Aurora Ramazzotti.

For weeks no one was sure the news was certain, until the end of August, when the young show girl decided to come out and to shout to the world her joy of being pregnant.

In the following months it was pure and alone for the whole family enjoyment.

Michelle Hunziker and Eros have repeatedly talked about the news and have always done so with eyes and voice full of love. Even the singer has dedicated a whole concert to his daughter and grandson arriving in front of the public at the Arena di Verona.

At the beginning of October it was then the turn of the gender reveal party, organized for Aurora by her childhood friend Sara Daniele. On that occasion, the young presenter and her historic companion had discovered that they were waiting for a little boy.

Aurora Ramazzotti is the mother of little Cesare

This morning, finally, the little one Caesar came into the world. The joy of mum, dad, grandparents and many fans who always follow and support all family members is immense.

To announce it, Ramazzotti has published a photo of Cesare’s and Goffredo’s fists touchingand a photograph taken in the hospital bed where she gave birth.

Credit: therealauroragram – Instagram

Immediate the reactions of Grandma Michellewho reposted the photo of his daughter commenting it with:

And with the birth of my daughters… today was the best day of my life… Welcome Cesare.

Credit: therealauroragram – Instagram

Tommaso Zorzialso a well-known character of the show and above all best friend of Aurora and Goffredo, instead commented on the news as follows: