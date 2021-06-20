Aurora Ramazzotti has been conducting her personal battle for years for a deeper knowledge of female sexuality. The mantra is: get to know yourself and don’t pretend, either in bed or in life. And every Saturday, thanks to Rubrichetta, he gives his followers hilarious models of behavior, self-irony and acceptance.

Daughter of art, but not for this a girl who is cradled on her laurels. Aurora Ramazzotti he sought his personal affirmation, without relying on his family. Talented and nice like mom Michelle, some haters say it is “less beautiful”. Aurora’s answer comes to the sound of positive messages, which raise it well above the bad things that have been told to it over the years. In the meantime, he teaches girls to know each other in order to improve themselves.

Learning to live sexuality with Aurora: the Rubrichetta

For the followers of the young Aurora, Saturday means only one thing: the Rubrichetta. This is the cute name chosen to define that moment of the week when the girl gives space to the heart problems of her followers on Instagram. Not always just advice: even moments of irony, which allow you to face even the worst of problems with a smile.

There are two recurring topics: the former – which, as Aurora teaches, it is always good that they remain so – and the sexual adventures disappointing. In fact, it would seem that even this Saturday the topic “fake orgasm“Has met with some success: yes, it makes you laugh, but it also makes you think.

Sexual happiness is an essential basis for a lasting relationship

Lack of attunement in bed is not a problem to be underestimated. Above all, it is an aspect that must be addressed both through the dialogue with your partner, both through a healthy relationship between women and their bodies. Also from the polls that the young woman uploads on Instagram, it would seem that a huge number of women fake orgasm so as not to hurt the ego of their partner; likewise many have never masturbated.

The young woman’s goal is precisely to eliminate the taboo of “sex with oneself”, the only real way to understand what we like most, to know what turns us on. Once the shame of the masturbation, it is important to nourish the well-being of the couple through dialogue, for a sex that is made of fun and understanding. In short, small tips in pills, also dictated by the happy experience with her boyfriend, Goffredo Cerza.

