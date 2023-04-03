The daughter of Eros and Michelle told herself after the birth of little Cesare: here are her words

March 30th Aurora Ramazzotti and his companion Goffredo Cerca became parents of little Cesare. A few days after the birth of the firstborn, the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker has decided to tell about herself and to tell some moments of her pregnancy. Let’s find out together what her words were.

This is undoubtedly a golden age for Aurora Ramazzotti. A few days ago, in fact, the daughter of Eros and Michelle gave birth to the baby Caesar. As already anticipated, Aurora chose her Instagram page to tell some background about hers pregnancy. In detail, the influencer revealed the reason why he decided to have his son born in Switzerland, in the Sant’Anna Clinic in Sorengo.

In this regard, these were his words:

I decided to give birth in Switzerland because there is a structure that I have always liked so much and I was born there. I entered the facility in my 38th week, thinking I was going to give birth at any moment. Instead, I gave birth 4 days later!

Aurora Ramazzotti has become a mother, the special dedication that Eros Ramazzotti made for his first grandchild

After the birth of little Caesar, the sweet message that Eros wrote for his first did not go unnoticed nephew. In detail, the singer shared a shot that portrays little Cesare’s hand and accompanied the photo in question with the following caption:

Life is wonderful despite everything. Welcome Cesare, the future is in your hands.

In a recent interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’, however, Eros Ramazzotti revealed what gift he would give to his first nephew. This is what the singer revealed: