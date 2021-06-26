24-year-old Aurora Ramazzotti, daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti, has always been committed to putting herself first as she is. Aurora cares about the theme of love for the self and told Vanity Fair the delicate process of accepting her person.

Aurora Ramazzotti, 24 years old, she chose to follow the television route and today she is known no longer – only – “because she is the daughter of”, but for being a very young TV presenter and influencer.

In 2015 Aurora made his entry into the entertainment world, working in Sky as a presenter of X Factor in the afternoon.

The girl is the daughter of two characters known to the world, with whom she has a beautiful relationship: Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti, who also dedicated the famous “L’Aurora” to his daughter.

Aurora Ramazzotti she is incurably herself and this can also be seen in how she has chosen to use social networks. On Instagram, where more than two million people follow her, Aurora shares moments of her daily life and nice videos. For example, many comic “skits” made with her mother Michelle and then posted on social media.

With lightheartedness and innate sympathy, Aurora Ramazzotti he has always tried to give important messages. Especially when it comes to feeling good about yourself.

Indeed, Aurora often suffered annoying comments about her appearance, between those who judged her body and those who wanted to make unpleasant comparisons between her and her mother Michelle Hunziker.

Aurora Ramazzotti: “I have often felt ugly”

In the interview with Vanity Fair, Aurora Ramazzotti she explained how often she felt “outside” the beauty standards dictated today.

After an important work on herself, trying to understand what is really important in people, Aurora he is now a lover of what he is, from head to toe.

Now, Aurora is an example of a girl who has chosen to put love for herself first and who every day tries to convey this message to most: