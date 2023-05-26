About two months ago, Aurora Ramazzotti she became a mother for the first time. In order to never separate from her Cesare, the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti uses the practice of babywearing and also recommends it to all her fans. Let’s find out all the details together.

Aurora Ramazzotti is always very active on social media where she involves all her fans in her daily life. As shown by her numerous posts published on her Instagram account, the influencer is grappling with the first mom experiences. Therefore, she never leaves her son Caesarborn from the love story with Goffredo Cerza.

Recently, the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti showed up at the supermarket with the baby in her arms fanny pack. It is a practice call babywearing which allows the influencer to carry out his daily actions carrying your child with you in total comfort.

To tell it was herself in a video published on his Instagram profile:

I hadn’t heard much about babywearing during my pregnancy. There are different types: there’s the pouch and there’s the ergonomic band, which I used at the beginning because I felt safer, since he’s very small. Now that it’s growing, it already weighs 5 and a half kilos, I use this one, which is supported and I feel more comfortable. It’s great because you have your hands free, you can do a lot of things. He sleeps next to you.

Despite recommend such a practice to all parents, Aurora Ramazzotti does not deny that initially she had some difficulty. However, in general babywearing is a method much loved: