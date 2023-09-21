The daughter of Eros and Michelle has decided to pause her career to dedicate herself to little Cesare

This is without a doubt a golden age for Aurora Ramazzotti. Over the last few hours, the name of the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker has once again occupied ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers due to some statements that have not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what she revealed.

Aurora Ramazzotti is widely followed on social media and often talks to her followers about various issues. In the past few hours the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker attracted media attention for revealing the decision made for the little one Caesar.

Following a question box opened on her Instagram page, Aurora Ramazzotti received a question from some users that caught her attention. Her followers asked the influencer questions about hers career, asking her if we might see her on TV soon. In this regard, these were her words:

Right, I didn’t tell you! I took a break from everything. I took advantage of the end of the pregnancy and the opening of such an important chapter in my life to also reflect on my future. And then you know, I’m dedicating myself entirely to bananas.

And, continuing, the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker continued her speech with these words:

Soon, however, I will take everything back into my hands and I am sure that good things will come, I can feel it. In the meantime, thanks to you who always support me.

We will therefore have to wait a little longer to be able to see Aurora Ramazzotti on the small screen again. The influencer decided to take one break everything to enjoy motherhood and little Cesare to the fullest. Despite this, Aurora Ramazzotti can’t wait to get back into the game and get back up and running.