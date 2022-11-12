The daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker tackles nausea in pregnancy with the ginger shot: this is what it is

After months of gossip about her alleged pregnancy, Aurora Ramazzotti has finally come out and announced that she is expecting her first child. On her social page, the daughter of Eros and Michelle revealed some problems related to pregnancy, such as nausea. To address these difficulties, the influencer revealed that he uses an infallible method: let’s find out together what it is.

Aurora Ramazzotti fights pregnancy-related nausea with the ginger shot. For those who are not aware of it, it is a very useful natural remedy to combat the difficulties related to pregnancy. According to what the newspaper ‘Oggi’ reports, it seems that Aurora Ramazzotti also benefits from this remedy.

Aurora Ramazzotti is actually not the first character belonging to the entertainment world who has decided to resort to this remedy to fight the nausea. Chiara Ferragni also revealed that she had resorted to this problem to address some of the problems related to pregnancy.

What is ginger shot, the remedy used to combat nausea during pregnancy

Although its name suggests a cocktail, in reality the ginger shot it is a natural remedy used by many women to deal with some problems related to colds but also to gestation. But what exactly is the ginger shot and what are its ingredients? Let’s find out together.

It is a mix of lemon, honey and ginger which is normally used to combat the annoyances related to cold. However, this natural remedy is also used to address other problems such as, for example, the typical nausea of ​​pregnancy.

Aurora Ramazzotti confessed to having resorted to this method during the first months of pregnancy. In fact, ginger has some fundamental properties to counter this phenomenon. Obviously we must remember to take the ginger shot in moderate quantities, without ever abusing it.