Last March 30th Aurora Ramazzotti she gave birth to the little Cesare she had from her boyfriend Godfrey Cerza. An immense joy not only for young parents but also for grandparents Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti. After a few days of convalescence, Aurora returned home with the baby.

Yesterday we also gave ourselves the first outdoor outing all together. Aurora, her boyfriend Goffredo and little Cesare were caught by the paparazzi walking in the street. There was a lot of curiosity to understand Aurora’s reaction to this media pressure she is facing. And instead, the daughter of Michelle and Eros reacted with a smile to the photographers who immortalized her walk through the streets of Milan.

From the beginning, the couple and also the grandparents Michelle and Eros have been trying to protect the privacy of the child and their moment. But they know very well that it’s not easy, that the paparazzi are lurking as soon as they leave the house. There was great anticipation for the baby and the new parents’ first outing in the open air. And in fact, photographers have been stationed everywhere, even on trees.

A child is always an immense joy for a new parent. You can see it from Aurora and Goffredo who, despite their young age, are living this moment with great joy. A few days ago Aurora published a shot on social media that portrays her and her boyfriend in a tender moment with Cesare. In the caption she wrote: “Two weeks ago, mum and dad were also born”.

Grandma too Michelle he entrusted his first impressions after the birth of Cesare to Instagram. “With the birth of my daughters today was the best day of my life for me, welcome Cesare” – her words.