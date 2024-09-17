Aurora Madaula (left) with Laura Borràs in the Parliament, in an archive image. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

Aurora Madaula, vice president of Junts per Catalunya, has assured this Tuesday that she had nothing to do with the expulsion of Senator Eduard Pujol from the party due to allegations of sexual harassment and has denounced that the attempts to hold her responsible for that decision are intended to “discredit and harm her” at the doors of the next congress of the independence party. Madaula, who in the last two days has declined to comment on EL PAÍS’s information on the case, has made public a statement in which she denies the version given by Junts councillor Noemí Llorens, one of the two women who reported Pujol to the party for harassment. In a letter to the court, the councillor asked Pujol for forgiveness and assured that Madaula and other party officials “used” her to “politically harm” the then deputy in the Parliament. “The aim is to hold Aurora Madaula accountable, unfairly and without any basis,” the statement said.

In October 2020, Llorens and the other complainant, Eva Ràfols, met at the party headquarters with Madaula, the person in charge of feminism. Madaula wrote a report based on these interviews in which she gave credibility to the two women’s story because they had shown her photographs and messages of the alleged harassment, facts to which Ràfols – who had been sending messages against Pujol on social media for months – added the accusation of sexual abuse. Previously, the councillor of Pineda de Mar (Barcelona) had met with the president of the Institut Català de les Dones, who concluded (after analysing these same messages) that it was a consensual relationship between adults. A month earlier, a report prepared by a lawyer commissioned by the Junts parliamentary group had reached the same conclusion.

Madaula’s letter reached Jordi Sánchez, then general secretary of the party, who was serving a prison sentence for the sentence of process. Given the seriousness of the accusations, the party leadership decided to dismiss Pujol and forced him to withdraw his membership. Eight months later, and in the absence of any complaint from the women, Sànchez publicly apologized to the deputy and returned his membership. Pujol had already begun a legal battle against the women for insults, which, in the case of Llorens, was settled with a court agreement: the woman asked for forgiveness before the court, which Pujol granted, allowing him to avoid criminal consequences.

In her statement, Madaula points out that based on this agreement, and faced with the threat of paying compensation of more than 80,000 euros, the councillor “retracted” some statements “on the basis of which her complaint for harassment had been processed through the internal mechanisms of the party”. The vice-president rejects the content of the letter sent to the court by Llorens and points out that he has never had “any personal relationship” with her or with Pujol, “nor did he have any personal or political interest in the management of the case”. The vice-president, on the contrary, attributes the initiative to Llorens. She points out that he met with her because she asked him to and that he limited himself to “actively listening” to the facts and “examining the evidence” that she presented to him. In subsequent days, she adds, the councillor informed her that her lawyer had “validated the viability of making a formal complaint” for sexual harassment.

Madaula admits that she sent “various written communications” (including the letter published on Tuesday by EL PAÍS) to the secretary general with a “summary of the facts”. The decision to provisionally suspend Pujol from membership was taken “collegially” by the secretary general and the party leadership. The then vice president, Elsa Artadi, announced it publicly, which according to Madaula “generated great pressure on the case”. “In that context”, she stresses, Llorens and the other two women (Ràfols and a third who, according to the statement, also spoke to her around that time) “finally did not file any legal complaint”.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter